Colts delete video depicting Dolphins star Tyreek Hill being confronted by authorities amid past arrests

The Indianapolis Colts deleted a controversial social media video Wednesday night after the NFL schedule release.

The video, which was intended to creatively reveal the team's 2025 schedule, included a clip that depicted Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a dolphin being confronted by the Coast Guard.

The Minecraft skit was meant to preview the Week 1 game between the two teams.

Now, Indianapolis does not have any video for its schedule release on social media, while all 31 other teams in the league have posted theirs.

No official reason was given by the Colts for the deletion of the video. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Colts for comment.

Hill was arrested in September by Miami-Dade police officers before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for speeding, reckless driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Police bodycam footage of Hill's arrest went viral shortly after it occurred and heightened the scope of the controversy. The footage showed Hill being originally pulled over for speeding while approaching Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill was told by an officer to roll down his window, and he handed the officer his driver's license and repeatedly told the officer not to knock on his window. The footage also shows the officer asking Hill to keep his window down. The incident escalated when Hill didn't comply. The wide receiver was handcuffed and placed face down on a street by officers.

Hill was released after about 25 minutes, when his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, arrived. Then, in April, Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with wife Keeta Hill at his condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Fox News Digital obtained the police report of the incident after the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded to an "assault in progress" at Hill's house.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hill's representatives for comment.