Bills GM Brandon Beane praises 'humble' Hailee Steinfeld, reveals one wish for Josh Allen's wedding

It’s all about love in the city of Buffalo.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gushed over the relationship between Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in a recent interview, suggesting that the two stars are a match made in heaven. The Bills executive also revealed his hopes for the pair’s upcoming nuptials.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, Beane was asked about Allen’s $330 million contract extension, which the Bills got done in March, and if the new deal meant that Beane could forgo sending a gift off the wedding registry.

"That’s a good one, I’m going to remind my wife of that one – don’t overspend on the registry," Beane responded with a laugh before adding, "Hopefully there’s good booze at the wedding."

He went on to joke that Allen might not "even notice what I brought him with all the zeros he’s got on [contract]."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged somewhere on the California coastline in November after first being linked to one another in the spring of 2023. The couple has remained relatively private about their relationship, but Steinfeld first made a red carpet appearance with Allen at the NFL Honors in February.

Beane gave the couple his stamp of approval on Tuesday, when he also praised Steinfeld.

"She is as humble as they come," he said. "She's done a lot of stuff with our local women – the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I've heard it not only from my wife, but some of the other [women], just how down-to-earth she is for the success she's had. She just blends right in.

"It’s a testament to her and to Josh – he’s the same exact way."

It isn’t known when the two plan to tie the knot, but Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins reportedly revealed during a TV interview in March that it would be at the end of May 2025.