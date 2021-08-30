Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' Carson Wentz, two others placed on COVID-19 list

All three players were considered to be close contacts to Colts’ staffer that tested positive

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Colts’ staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and all three players were considered to be close contacts to him, NFL Network reported. Wentz, Pascal and Kelly will be back with the team in five days as long as they produce negative tests and are asymptomatic.

The news broke a day after the Colts said that veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would miss multiple weeks after sustaining an upper back/neck injury during practice last week. Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson also both suffered foot injuries early in training camp, but they are expected to play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Wentz misses the season-opener, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will start for the Colts. Nelson, on the other hand, was taken off the COVID-19 list on Monday and is likely to return to practice sometime this week.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova