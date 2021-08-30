Colts' Carson Wentz, two others placed on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

A Colts’ staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and all three players were considered to be close contacts to him, NFL Network reported . Wentz, Pascal and Kelly will be back with the team in five days as long as they produce negative tests and are asymptomatic.

The news broke a day after the Colts said that veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would miss multiple weeks after sustaining an upper back/neck injury during practice last week. Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson also both suffered foot injuries early in training camp, but they are expected to play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Wentz misses the season-opener, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will start for the Colts. Nelson, on the other hand, was taken off the COVID-19 list on Monday and is likely to return to practice sometime this week.