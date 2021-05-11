Colt Brennan, former Hawaii star quarterback, dead at 37

Colt Brennan, the former University of Hawaii star quarterback, died at the age of 37 on Tuesday. He was being treated at a rehabilitation facility when he was found unconscious a few days ago.

Brennan’s father, Terry, confirmed to the Hawaii Star-Advertiser that he died in a hospital in California on Monday. According to Terry Brennan, Colt died "peacefully" with family members by his side.

Colt Brennan put together a decorative career at Hawaii. In 2006, Brennan completed 72.6% of his passes while throwing for 5,549 passing yards and 58 touchdowns. His passing yards total from that season is currently the seventh-most in FBS history, and his eye-popping touchdown total was a record until current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 60 scores in 2019 for LSU.

Instead of entering the NFL Draft, Brennan decided to return to Hawaii for his senior season.

That year, Brennan led Hawaii to its first Western Athletic Conference title. He threw for 4,343 passing yards with 38 touchdowns and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Brennan was the first player from Hawaii to finish as a Heisman finalist.

Brennan’s career at Hawaii was one of the best in college football history.

He finished with 14,193 passing yards and 131 touchdowns. Brennan is currently second in FBS history in passing yards per game, fifth in passing touchdowns, and eighth in passing yards.

Brennan was a sixth-round draft pick by Washington in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for two seasons in Washington before joining the then-Oakland Raiders in 2010. Brennan also played in arena football, as well as the Canadian Football League.

When Brennan’s football career ended, he ran into several incidents, which included multiple arrests for drunk driving. In a 2010 car crash, Brennan suffered a traumatic brain injury.