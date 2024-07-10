Colorado's Travis Hunter is highest-rated wide receiver in College Football 25 video game, sparks debate

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter received a remarkable rating from EA Sports as College Football 25’s release loomed.

Hunter was given a 95 overall rating, making him the highest-rated wide receiver in the game and No. 6 on the highest-rated players in the game overall.

Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr., Ohio State cornerback Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and guard Tate Ratledge, and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham were among the other players rated 95 overall.

But Hunter being the top-rated wide receiver sparked discussion on social media.

In his first season with the Buffaloes, Hunter had 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 30 tackles and three interceptions. He was an All-American last season.

Other top wide receivers in the game include Missouri’s Luther Burden III (94), Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan (94), Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka (93), Oregon’s Tez Johnson (91) and Colorado State’s Tory Horton (91).

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon and LSU tackle Will Campbell are the top three players in the game with a 96 rating.

College Football 25 is set to be released July 19. But some pre-orders allow early access.