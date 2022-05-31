Colorado judge dismisses charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is no longer facing charges related to his arrest earlier this month.

An Arapahoe County [Colorado] judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges against Jeudy at the prosecution's request, ESPN reported.

"After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed, and all charges would be dismissed," Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg told the outlet.

Jeudy was taken into custody May 12 on a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence enhancer. He spent a night in jail before being released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Deputies were called to a home in Arapahoe County around 10:15 a.m. after the mother of Jeudy's one-month-old child called authorities asking for a "keep-the-peace" situation between her and the wide receiver, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said during a news conference.

The woman was described by authorities as being in an "ongoing relationship" with Jeudy. She told deputies that she had property the wide receiver was in control of, which included a wallet, a child car seat, and paperwork involving the child. Brown said the items were locked in a vehicle, which the woman couldn't access.

During a May 13 court appearance, the woman asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Jeudy, saying she never felt threatened during the ordeal. The victim told the judge she called the authorities to "monitor the situation" but the wide receiver reportedly never made contact with her.

Brown had noted that there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman during the domestic dispute, and Jeudy was taken into custody without incident.

The domestic violence enhancer was added because Jeudy and the woman were in an intimate relationship. Under Colorado’s Title 18 , a person commits the crime of second-degree criminal tampering if he/she "tampers with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility."

Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to be one of the top receiving targets for newly-traded quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, the wide receiver could still face discipline from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Jeudy was hampered by an ankle injury for most of last season, as he played in 10 games and had 38 catches for 467 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

During his rookie season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and scored three touchdowns. He was a standout wide receiver at Alabama prior to his NFL career.

