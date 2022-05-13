Jerry Jeudy arrest: Woman in incident asks Colorado judge to dismiss case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman involved in an incident with Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss the charges against him, saying she never felt threatened during the ordeal.

Jeudy, 23, was jailed in Arapahoe County, Colorado, on a misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence enhancer. The victim told the judge she called the authorities to "monitor the situation" but the wide receiver never made contact with her, according to The Denver Post. The judge didn’t immediately dismiss the case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was let go on a personal-recognizance bond and is allowed to travel. Denver’s training camp is around the corner.

Harvey Steinberg told reporters after the hearing Friday it was "extreme" for Jeudy to spend the night in jail.

"Hopefully people will understand that bad things happen to good people," he said, via The Denver Post.

Deputies were called to a home in Arapahoe County around 10:15 a.m. after the mother of Jeudy's month-old child called authorities asking for a "keep-the-peace" situation between her and the wide receiver, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said during a news conference.

JERRY JEUDY ARREST: DETAILS EMERGE IN BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVER'S CASE

The woman was described by authorities as being in an "ongoing relationship" with Jeudy. She told deputies that she had property the wide receiver was in control of, which included a wallet, a child car seat, and paperwork involving the child. Brown said the items were locked in a vehicle, which the woman couldn't access.

Brown noted that there was no physical contact between Jeudy and the woman during the domestic dispute, and Jeudy was taken into custody without incident.

The domestic violence enhancer was added because Jeudy and the woman were in an intimate relationship. Under Colorado’s Title 18, a person commits the crime of second-degree criminal tampering if he/she "tampers with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility."

Jeudy will be entering his third season with the Broncos. He was hampered by an ankle injury for most of last season, as he played in 10 games and had 38 catches for 467 yards and failed to score a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his rookie season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.