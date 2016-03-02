Colorado backup quarterback, safety dismissed from team

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Colorado backup quarterback Cade Apsay and free safety Evan White have been dismissed from the team for violating team rules.

The moves were announced by coach Mike MacIntyre on Tuesday, a day before the Buffaloes kicked off spring practice.

Apsay started the final two games last season after Sefo Liufau went out with a Lisfranc foot injury. Apsay threw for 582 yards and three TDs in five appearances. He also had five interceptions.

With Liufau sidelined for spring practice, Apsay was expected to compete with Jordan Gehrke and Steven Montez for snaps. In a few months, Texas Tech QB Davis Webb will arrive on campus after announcing he's transferring to Colorado following his graduation in May.

White played in three games last season with two tackles.