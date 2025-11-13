Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado athletic director who hired Deion Sanders to step down

Rick George announces departure after Sanders' team finishes with losing record for second time in three seasons

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Deion Sanders has 'difficult road ahead': Dan Dakich Video

Deion Sanders has 'difficult road ahead': Dan Dakich

OutKick's Dan Dakich joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss football legend Deion Sanders' cancer diagnosis and coaching future. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who hired Deion Sanders to lead the University of Colorado's football team is set to step down. 

Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Thursday he will be leaving his position at the end of the academic year. He will be staying with the university in a fundraising advisory role. 

"After considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department," George said in a statement. 

"I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition. I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AD Rick George and Deion Sanders talk

Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, and athletic director Rick George, right, chat in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a news conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

George has been Colorado's AD since 2013 and made his biggest move in 2022 when he hired Sanders. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a bowl game appearance in 2024 but will not make a bowl game and will finish with a losing record for the second time in three seasons after a loss to West Virginia Saturday. 

Colorado is 16-19 since Sanders took over, including 3-7 this season.

"This is not who we are. We're better than this, and they deserve better than this. I want better than this. I feel like I coach better than this. I feel like we got players that are so much better than what the production is that we're putting out," Sanders said after Saturday's loss to West Virginia. 

DEION SANDERS REVEALS BIGGEST SURPRISE AT COLORADO'S HOME GAMES: 'IT NEVER FAILS'

Deion Sanders and Rick George

Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George, left, and head coach Deion Sanders arrive at Autzen Stadium before the game against the Oregon Ducks Sept. 23, 2023.   (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"So, then, you got to identify the coaches. That's us, and that starts with me because I feel like we got the nucleus inside the locker room that we should be getting it done. I don't think we played a team that's this athletically and physically better than us. I really don't, and I'll stand on that."

Last year, Colorado went 9-4, and Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension that puts him under contract through 2029.

George expressed confidence in Sanders earlier last week. 

"I’m proud of Coach Prime. It’s been a tough year what he’s been through. He’s been a trooper, been working hard, motivating. He’s doing the things I want him to do as coach. We just gotta win more FB games," George told reporters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Deion Sanders watches his team warm up

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his team warm up before a game against TCU Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In July, Sanders announced doctors had removed his bladder after the discovery of a tumor. 

Sanders said there has been no evidence of cancer since the surgery.

Doctors said a section of Sanders' intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder. Sanders faced questions about whether he’d be up for coaching after his health scare, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to Colorado.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue