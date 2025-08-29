Deion Sanders reveals biggest surprise at Colorado's home games: 'It never fails'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders is always prepared going into game days as Colorado’s head coach, but a certain smell during home games still surprises him.

Sanders, 58, was asked if there was anything unexpected about Folsom Field, Colorado’s home stadium, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate.

"The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me. Like every game I’m like, ‘Dang.’ It seems like it’s like a ‘light-up’ quarter, you know what I’m saying? Like so is this the quarter that y’all chose?" Sanders said in an interview with CBS Sports Colorado.

The eight-time Pro Bowler said it’s not just the second quarter in general, but a certain point in it.

"Like, I’m serious, there’s a TV timeout — it never fails — and I’m like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’ ’Cause you know I’ve never been high a day in my life, so that’s kind of new to me," Sanders said.

Sanders is entering his third season as head coach of the Buffaloes and has a 7-5 record at home in his first two years. In 2023, Colorado went 2-4 at home. In 2024, the Buffaloes improved to 5-1.

This season will be Sanders’ first without Travis Hunter, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, and his son Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado will open its season at home on Friday at 8 p.m. ET against Georgia Tech. Sanders may have a different roster, but he can still count on the smell of weed in the second quarter.

