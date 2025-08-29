Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders reveals biggest surprise at Colorado's home games: 'It never fails'

Sanders says the smell of marijuana surprises the 'heck' out of him

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Deion Sanders is always prepared going into game days as Colorado’s head coach, but a certain smell during home games still surprises him.

Sanders, 58, was asked if there was anything unexpected about Folsom Field, Colorado’s home stadium, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate.

"The smell of weed in the second quarter surprised the heck out of me. Like every game I’m like, ‘Dang.’ It seems like it’s like a ‘light-up’ quarter, you know what I’m saying? Like so is this the quarter that y’all chose?" Sanders said in an interview with CBS Sports Colorado.

Deion Sanders looks on

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the field during the spring game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colorado. (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

The eight-time Pro Bowler said it’s not just the second quarter in general, but a certain point in it.

"Like, I’m serious, there’s a TV timeout — it never fails — and I’m like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’ ’Cause you know I’ve never been high a day in my life, so that’s kind of new to me," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders looks on

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders waves to the crowd before an NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Sanders is entering his third season as head coach of the Buffaloes and has a 7-5 record at home in his first two years. In 2023, Colorado went 2-4 at home. In 2024, the Buffaloes improved to 5-1.

This season will be Sanders’ first without Travis Hunter, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, and his son Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders at a press conference

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado will open its season at home on Friday at 8 p.m. ET against Georgia Tech. Sanders may have a different roster, but he can still count on the smell of weed in the second quarter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

