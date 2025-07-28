Deion Sanders reveals he fought bladder cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders needed to have his bladder removed after he was diagnosed with cancer over the offseason, doctors announced at Colorado University on Monday.

The Buffaloes head coach and medical officials held a news conference to address his health issues.

"Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this," he said. "Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today becaue it grew so expeditiously. But please get yourself checked."

Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and Dr. Janet Kukreja at UC Health broke down the timeline of Sanders’ diagnosis and surgery.

Askevold said Sanders had an ACT scan of his vascular pattern to check up on whether his blood clots were away. She said everything was fine from a vascular standpoint until Sanders’ primary care doctor wanted to refer coach prime to a urologist. The doctor conducted a procedure and then referred him to Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at UC Health.

Sanders’ primary care doctor said that the coach had a bladder tumor, according to Askevold.

"We proceeded with the removal of the bladder tumor. We removed the tumor. It was very high grade, invading through the bladder wall, not into the muscle layer, something we call high-risk non-invasive bladder cancer," Kukreja explained.

Kukreja said they discussed a few options, but Sanders elected to undergo bladder removal and the creation of a new bladder.

"I am pleased to report that the results of the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer," she said.

Sanders said he’s dealing with a totally different life and has no control over his bladder.

"I can’t pee like I used to pee," he said.

Sanders sounded the alarm on his health issues over the course of the last few months.

He revealed in a video posted by his son Deion Sanders Jr. on Sunday that he made a will amid concerns about his health. The video was shot on May 9.

"Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here," he said in the video.

Sanders took over the Colorado job before the start of the 2023 season, and he brought his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and Travis Hunter with him from Jackson State.

The 2024 season was the most successful year out of the two that Coach Prime had. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as a dual-position player while the Buffaloes finished 9-4 and made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.