Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado assistant coach responds to criticism from viral video: 'Coached 5 years in the NFL'

Tim Brewster is the tight ends coach at Colorado

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Former college and NFL quarterback Danny Kanell does not think the coaching style of Colorado tight ends coach Tim Brewster would translate at the next level.  

Brewster, who coached under Deion Sanders at Jackson State University, went viral this week for the way he conducted a team meeting at Colorado. 

Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions at the Arrow Touchdown Club in Boulder, Colorado, during a press conference on Dec. 4, 2022.

Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions at the Arrow Touchdown Club in Boulder, Colorado, during a press conference on Dec. 4, 2022. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In a video posted to social media, Brewster passionately addressed the players, yelling at them to "stand up" when directed. 

DEION SANDERS FLIPS FIVE-STAR RECRUIT, TOP-RANKED CORNERBACK CHOOSES COLORADO OVER MIAMI

As the video made its rounds, Kanell commented on Twitter that Brewster’s actions were why most college coaches are unsuccessful in the NFL.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Brewster fired back on Twitter, pointing to his résumé as to why Kanell’s statement was incorrect. 

"Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates," he posted to social media. 

Brewster did spend five years in the NFL as a tight ends coach for the San Diego Chargers and the Denver Broncos. 

Florida Gators assistant head coach Tim Brewster signals during the first quarter of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 13, 2021.

Florida Gators assistant head coach Tim Brewster signals during the first quarter of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 13, 2021. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

From 2002-04, Brewster coached legendary tight end Antonio Gates, who in 2004 set the record for most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end with 13. The mark has since been surpassed by three players, with Rob Gronkowski setting a new high-water mark in 2011 with 18 receiving touchdowns. 

A Colorado Buffaloes player holds his helmet before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2021.

A Colorado Buffaloes player holds his helmet before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2021. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prior to working at Jackson State, Brewster coached 2020 John Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts at Florida

Brewster spent four seasons as a college head coach, going 15-30 at Minnesota from 2007-10.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.