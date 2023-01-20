Colorado assistant coach responds to criticism from viral video: 'Coached 5 years in the NFL'

Former college and NFL quarterback Danny Kanell does not think the coaching style of Colorado tight ends coach Tim Brewster would translate at the next level.

Brewster, who coached under Deion Sanders at Jackson State University, went viral this week for the way he conducted a team meeting at Colorado.

In a video posted to social media, Brewster passionately addressed the players, yelling at them to "stand up" when directed.

As the video made its rounds, Kanell commented on Twitter that Brewster’s actions were why most college coaches are unsuccessful in the NFL .

Brewster fired back on Twitter, pointing to his résumé as to why Kanell’s statement was incorrect.

"Hey Danny I coached 5 years in the NFL and would like to think was very successful, ask Antonio Gates," he posted to social media.

Brewster did spend five years in the NFL as a tight ends coach for the San Diego Chargers and the Denver Broncos.

From 2002-04, Brewster coached legendary tight end Antonio Gates, who in 2004 set the record for most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end with 13. The mark has since been surpassed by three players, with Rob Gronkowski setting a new high-water mark in 2011 with 18 receiving touchdowns.

Prior to working at Jackson State, Brewster coached 2020 John Mackey Award winner Kyle Pitts at Florida .

Brewster spent four seasons as a college head coach, going 15-30 at Minnesota from 2007-10.