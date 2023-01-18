Deion Sanders says he wants to 'create an atmosphere where everybody feels good — not just Black folks'

Deion Sanders held a meeting with his new support staff at the University of Colorado, and wanted to get a feel from all departments on how to improve the culture of the football program.

Sanders made one of his main goals clear during the discussion.

A member of the school's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leadership team attended the roundtable and mentioned the goal of her program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She told the coach that her job is "creating an atmosphere where student athletes and staff of all ethnicities feel comfortable."

Before she could finish, Sanders replied, "Creating an atmosphere where Black folks feel good — just say that," to which the woman agreed.

EXCESSIVE SPEED CONTRIBUTED TO CRASH THAT KILLED DEVIN WILLOCK, GEORGIA FOOTBALL STAFFER: POLICE

Sanders said he could help in that department because he is Black, but he also said the atmosphere he wants to build with the Buffaloes should stretch far beyond that demographic.

"We should create an atmosphere where everybody feels good. Not just Black folks, Asian folks, Hispanic folks, every folk feels good. Let's have something for everybody," he said.

"Our initiatives should better support the recruitment, retention and academic and professional development of students and employees with minoritized identities: people with disabilities, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people who identify as women, people from marginalized racial and ethnic groups and first-generation scholars," the school's website reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders took the Colorado job in December, which led to plenty of both praise and criticism.

While previously leading Jackson State as head coach, he went 27-6, including going 24-1 in his two full seasons.