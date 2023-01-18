Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for focusing on MVPs instead of Super Bowls

In his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers said he feels he can return to MVP form "in the right situation."

That comment rubbed Rob Gronkowski the wrong way.

The future Hall of Fame tight end wondered why Rodgers is thinking about individual accolades rather the ultimate prize — a Super Bowl.

"I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part," Gronkowski said on "Up & Adams." "And that’s the ‘MVP again.’ It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like, don’t you want Super Bowls? Like, Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award.

"Like, we all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but like, you know, everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs. So that’s why I’m just a little bit confused about that quote he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice — twice — better."

Rodgers has four MVPs to his name, including the league's last two, compared to just one Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won the 2011 Super Bowl over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gronkowski, on the other hand, has three rings, two with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He did, however, share the field with three-time MVP Tom Brady for each of those Super Bowl victories.

Former Giants center Shaun O'Hara, who won two rings of his own with Big Blue, echoed Gronk's sentiments.

"The thing that I wince [about] when I hear that interview is ‘Yeah, I think I can come back and win an MVP.’ No. ‘I want to win a Lombardi.’ That's the thing that I wince at …," O'Hara said.

"MVP's are great, that's awesome. But I've never heard a quarterback, a Hall of Fame quarterback, talk about, 'Yeah I'd really love to win an MVP.' No, it's all about the trophy, the Lombardi. You play for the Packers. And Lombardi's name is on that trophy. It's ‘Title Town,’ not ‘MVP Town.'"

Rodgers has two years remaining on his three-year deal worth over $150 million.