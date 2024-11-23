Expand / Collapse search
UNLV Rebels

College football team gives up embarrassing safety after delaying game because of wet ball

UNLV wanted a dry ball for their punt from their 47-yard line

Ryan Morik
Published
The UNLV Rebels wanted better conditions for a punt, but then the unthinkable happened.

With just over a minute to go in the second quarter on Friday night against San Jose State, UNLV got into a punt formation from their own 47-yard line, but with rain pouring down, they took a timeout in efforts to get a dry ball for the snap.

There had been an errant snap earlier, so no one can blame the coach.

SJSU safety

A trio of San Jose State Spartans players celebrate their safety after UNLV Rebels punter Marshall Nichols (90) could not haul in a high snap, and it went through the end zone during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium.  (D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images)

A dry ball came onto the field, yet it didn't stay that way for much longer, considering the rain.

Well, the Rebels got back into the punt formation, and the snap airmailed the punter, with the first bounce around the 25-yard line. 

The ball continued to roll toward the end zone and inside the 10-yard line, and after the punter bobbled the ball twice, it eventually rolled past the end zone, resulting in a safety.

"Maybe they should have done the wet ball," said color commentator Petros Papadakis.

Sure, the ball still managed to get wet, but it's hard to imagine this one was as soaked as the previous one.

The snap put the Spartans up 16-10, but those actually would be the last points they'd score.

sjsu celebrates

San Jose State Spartans players celebrate a safety against the UNLV Rebels during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium.  (D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images)

The 24th-ranked Rebels wound up scoring 17 unanswered points to finish the game, earning a 27-16 victory despite the mishap. They improved to 9-2 with the rainy victory.

UNLV began the second half with a field goal and then took the lead with a touchdown toward the end of the third quarter. 

UNLV celebrates

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) celebrates a stop in the backfield during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium.  (D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images)

San Jose State punted on their final four drives of the game.

