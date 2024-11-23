Ohio State ends Indiana's undefeated campaign convincingly, putting damper on Hoosiers' playoff hopes

It's been a fun ride for the fifth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, but their first test with the big boys this year may just be their last.

Indiana traveled Saturday to Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State, and the Buckeyes walloped them, 38-15.

The Hoosiers got on the board first, immediately after forcing a three-and-out to start the game. On Ohio State's next possession, the Buckeyes had a 15-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs, giving all the momentum to Indiana, which had something to prove.

But they could not take advantage. They punted, then allowed a touchdown. Both teams then exchanged turnovers. After a snap went through the Indiana punter's hands, the Buckeyes needed just three plays and seven yards to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

The Hoosiers went three-and-out to open the third quarter, but their punt was taken to the house by Caleb Downs, giving OSU a 21-7 lead. Indiana again went three-and-out, and the Buckeyes responded with another trip to the end zone. The Buckeyes then kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to make it a four-possession game as the Hoosier offense continued to sputter.

After its touchdown, Indiana failed to score on its next eight drives, finding the end zone again in garbage time. Kurtis Rourke was just 8-for-18 passing for 68 yards, while Ty Son Lawton and Justice Ellison combined to rush for 141 yards on 32 carries. Lawton scored both Hoosiers touchdowns.

Will Howard completed all but four of his 26 passes, airing it out for 201 yards and two scores. Emeka Egbuka, who caught seven passes for 80 yards, scored one of those TDs.

The Hoosiers won their first 10 games, but now all signs point to needing an at-large bid to make the College Football Playoff. A blowout loss to one of the best teams in the country will not help their cause, and they finish their season against Purdue next week.

Moments after their loss, No. 9 Ole Miss was upset by Florida, so maybe Indiana can stay alive due to the Rebels' loss.

The Buckeyes are now 10-1, with their lone loss coming to No. 1 Oregon Oct. 12 by a score of 32-31. They should snap their three-game losing streak against Michigan next week, with the defending champs, 5-5 this season, visiting the Horsehoe.

