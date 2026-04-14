College football player, 20, killed in motorcycle crash while riding on interstate

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A motorcycle crash in North Carolina claimed the life of a 20-year-old college football player over the weekend.

North Carolina A&T's Kelvin Level Broadhurst Jr. died in Greensboro after being ejected from his bike.

Greensboro police said he was riding a Ducati motorcycle and lost control at around 5 p.m., according to The Charlotte Observer.

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Broadhurst, traveling east on Interstate 40 to get onto U.S. 29 South, hit a guardrail and was ejected from his seat, and pronounced dead at the seen.

"He’s just always been the most polite, most respectful young man… and everybody came in contact with loved him," Broadhurst's mother, Latoya Lyles, said to WFMY News 2. "He left a lasting impression on anyone he encountered. I loved him with everything in me… I needed him in my life because he made me a better woman from the day he was born."

"I was planning his 21st birthday… and it just seemed unreal cause now I’m having to plan his funeral," she added.

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Broadhurst was a defensive lineman who appeared in 28 games during his time at the HBCU. He recorded 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Broadhurst was originally from Woodland, South Carolina and attended Dorman High School.

The crash is still being investigated.

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Broadhurst was set to wrap up his junior year at the school. His best season was his sophomore year where he played in all 12 games and recorded 19 total tackles.

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