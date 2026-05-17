MotoGP racer hurtles through the air in terrifying crash, suffers serious injuries

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Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Marquez was involved in a serious crash during a race at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez collided with then-race leader Pedro Acosta as the two jockeyed for position. His motorcycle flipped over several times after he was thrown to the ground. Acosta’s motorcycle slowed down unexpectedly and Marquez couldn’t avoid him on the track.

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The biker was sent hurtling through the air as his vehicle ripped apart.

Marquez was conscious after the crash he was taken to the hospital for "further evaluation," according to race officials. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening, according to Spanish media.

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Marquez’s fellow MotoGP racer, Johann Zarco, was also sent to the hospital following a wreck.

"Álex Márquez physical conditions update: Marginal fracture of C7; further evaluation will be completed next week. Right clavicle fracture; it will be stabilized with a plate. He will undergo surgery today by the team at Hospital General de Catalunya," his team said in a post on X.

Zarco’s leg got entangled on the rear of another rider’s motorcycle. He was trapped as the bike flipped over several times. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Red flags came out after both incidents.

Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to attain a first-place finish despite pieces of Marquez’s bike hitting him during the crash.

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"Today has not ⁠been an easy day for everybody. I really hope that Alex is fine," he said, via Reuters. "We've been really lucky. We know ​that our sport is amazing. We try to give an amazing show, but also we are humans and we are in danger. ​So I really hope that everybody is safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.