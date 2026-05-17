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MotoGP racer hurtles through the air in terrifying crash, suffers serious injuries

Alex Marquez was conscious after the wreck and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, per Spanish media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Marquez was involved in a serious crash during a race at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez collided with then-race leader Pedro Acosta as the two jockeyed for position. His motorcycle flipped over several times after he was thrown to the ground. Acosta’s motorcycle slowed down unexpectedly and Marquez couldn’t avoid him on the track.

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Alex Marquez crashing his BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati during MotoGP race in Barcelona

Alex Marquez of Spain crashes his BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati after hitting the back of Pedro Acosta during the MotoGP of Catalonia at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 17, 2026. (Gold & Goose Photography/Getty Images)

The biker was sent hurtling through the air as his vehicle ripped apart.

Marquez was conscious after the crash he was taken to the hospital for "further evaluation," according to race officials. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening, according to Spanish media.

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Marquez’s fellow MotoGP racer, Johann Zarco, was also sent to the hospital following a wreck.

"Álex Márquez physical conditions update: Marginal fracture of C7; further evaluation will be completed next week. Right clavicle fracture; it will be stabilized with a plate. He will undergo surgery today by the team at Hospital General de Catalunya," his team said in a post on X.

Alex Marquez sitting on the ground with an ambulance arriving at the race track

An ambulance arrives at the Circuit de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, after Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez sustained an injury during a crash in the MotoGP race on May 17, 2026. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Zarco’s leg got entangled on the rear of another rider’s motorcycle. He was trapped as the bike flipped over several times. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Red flags came out after both incidents.

Fabio Di Giannantonio managed to attain a first-place finish despite pieces of Marquez’s bike hitting him during the crash.

Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, and Raul Fernandez racing on motorcycles at Circuit de Barcelona

Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing, and Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing compete during the MotoGP race at Circuit de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, on May 17, 2026. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

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"Today has not ⁠been an easy day for everybody. I really hope that Alex is fine," he said, via Reuters. "We've been really lucky. We know ​that our sport is amazing. We try to give an amazing show, but also we are humans and we are in danger. ​So I really hope that everybody is safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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