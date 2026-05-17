Deion Sanders comes to son's defense over 'sandwich' remark toward NFL reporter

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Deion Sanders responded to Shilo Sanders’ "sandwich" comment toward NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Friday.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach was on an episode of "The Barbershop" when he spoke about it.

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"We don’t talk about nobody," he said. "We don’t do nothing to nobody. I know Shilo had a little altercation that he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother.

"And God bless Mary Kay’s soul, that’s his brother. I mean, she said something, he said something, like media is different today. I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era that we didn’t have a say so. ... But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that."

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Shilo Sanders, who was briefly on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster last year before he was cut, reacted to Cabot predicted that Deshaun Watson would enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart over Shedeur Sanders.

He said, "Go make me a sandwich, Mary."

Shilo Sanders said he had an issue with Cabot giving her opinion over reporting facts.

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"If you’re gonna be a reporter, then report facts. Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it seems like there’s something weird. Like there’s an agenda you have going on," he said in a livestream earlier this month.

Fox News’ Jon Root contributed to this report.