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Cleveland Browns

Deion Sanders comes to son's defense over 'sandwich' remark toward NFL reporter

Colorado Buffaloes coach said 'God bless Mary Kay's soul' and claimed Shilo was 'ridiculed' for defending Shedeur

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown said that he doesn’t think it’s a bad thing for wanting the ball. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Eagles’ offense is sustainable. Plus, they discuss Deion Sanders defending Shedeur Sanders’ pantomime press conference.

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Deion Sanders responded to Shilo Sanders’ "sandwich" comment toward NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Friday.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach was on an episode of "The Barbershop" when he spoke about it.

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Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders standing on the field at Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is on the field during the spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on April 11, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"We don’t talk about nobody," he said. "We don’t do nothing to nobody. I know Shilo had a little altercation that he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother.

"And God bless Mary Kay’s soul, that’s his brother. I mean, she said something, he said something, like media is different today. I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era that we didn’t have a say so. ... But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that."

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Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders standing on the field at Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders stands on the field before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on April 11, 2026. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Shilo Sanders, who was briefly on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster last year before he was cut, reacted to Cabot predicted that Deshaun Watson would enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart over Shedeur Sanders.

He said, "Go make me a sandwich, Mary."

Shilo Sanders said he had an issue with Cabot giving her opinion over reporting facts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders lining up against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders lines up against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

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"If you’re gonna be a reporter, then report facts. Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it seems like there’s something weird. Like there’s an agenda you have going on," he said in a livestream earlier this month.

Fox News’ Jon Root contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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