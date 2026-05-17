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Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secures back-to-back NBA MVP awards: report

He becomes the 14th player in NBA history to win consecutive MVP honors, following Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly on the brink of etching his name into the NBA history books.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be named the 2025-26 NBA MVP, ESPN reported Sunday.

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures after scoring a basket at Paycom Center

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures after scoring a basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Mar. 12, 2026. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

It will mark his second consecutive MVP award and he will be the 14th player in NBA history to achieve back-to-back honors. He followed Nikola Jokic who won it two straight times in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did it the two years before Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets star and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama were also finalists for the award.

Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh off an NBA championship last season, led his team back to the top of the NBA in 2025-26, earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. He averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 68 games for the Thunder.

He was also named the Clutch Player of the Year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbling basketball against Ziaire Williams at Barclays Center

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams during the first quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Mar. 18, 2026. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

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Jokic and Wembanyama also put together formidable seasons that could have yielded them MVP honors too.

Jokic averaged a triple-double with 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. It was the second straight year he averaged a triple-double.

Wembanyama bounced back from a blood clot that cost him the back half of last season. He averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. The Spurs finished second in the Western Conference after going 34-48 last season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander driving to the basket past Jalen Suggs at Kia Center

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs in the third quarter at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on March 17, 2026. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

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Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama both have their eyes set on glory as they look for a championship. The Western Conference Finals matchup is expected to be a doozy and what NBA fans had been hoping to see up until this point of the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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