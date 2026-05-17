Darby Allin knocks down another challenge for his AEW World Championship

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Darby Allin’s opponents line up and he knocks them down, and it was proven again on All Elite Wrestling (AEW)’s "Collision" on Saturday night.

Sammy Guevara challenged Allin to an AEW World Championship match at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event. Guevara is one half of the Ring of Honor tag team champions. He thrust himself into the world title picture as Allin appeared set to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at Double or Nothing next week in New York City.

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Allin made five consecutive title defenses since he won the title from MJF. He defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Brody King, Kevin Knight, Pac and Konosuke Takeshita. Guevara became another number on Saturday.

When it comes to both Allin and Guevara, fans expected there to be some high-flying action even if it put both men in danger. Guevara set Allin up on a table and climbed a ladder in hopes of doing enough damage to keep his opponent down for good.

Guevara hit a loco dive off the ladder. But it was far from enough to put Allin away.

Allin survived a Spanish fly and avoided a 450 splash from Guevara off the top rope. Guevara went crashing through a table. Allin rolled Guevara back into the ring and hit one Coffin Drop to put the challenger away.

Mark Briscoe makes electrifying return

Mark Briscoe was back in AEW after being out a few months, following an assault from Tomaso Ciampa.

He teamed with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly, part of the faction known as The Conglomeration, to take on Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean and Jay Triller, known as Shane Taylor Promotions, in a world trios title elimination match.

Briscoe got the tag and the crowd in Sailsbury, Maryland, went wild. He used a chair to take out his three opponents. He hit a Froggy Bow and a Jay Driller to pin Dean.

He will now turn his attention to Ciampa in a no disqualifications match on the next episode of "Collision," which will come Wednesday as part of a three-hour special with "Dynamite."

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Will Ospreay addresses Samoa Joe before Owen Hart clash

Will Ospreay will take on Samoa Joe in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as he looks to get a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In.

Joe had been trying to keep Ospreay away from The Death Riders in recent weeks as Ospreay trained with the group in order to get cleared to return to an AEW ring. Ospreay even appeared to have The Death Riders in his corner while Joe sent Katsuyori Shibata and Anthony Bowens out to attack him.

On "Collision," Ospreay had words for Joe.

"Joe, my apologies for not getting back to any of your messages – been a little bit busy training and getting myself ready for the Owen," he said. "Surprise, surprise to see you there in the opening round, matey. It’s gonna be a tough one, but if you can just bear with me for a hot second while I explain to you. Six months of my life got taken away from me, mate. Six months I’ve been sitting in front of a TV screen watching AEW, looking at it, trying to get strength back in my arms, rushing to get back. You know, six months. Six months of frustration, six months of anger and then I finally had my kill shot at Dynasty and I lost. Ever since then, I’ve been struggling with my matches. The doctor even stopped one of them for my own safety. I’m annoyed I didn’t get revenge on Jon (Moxley).

"But I’m more upset at the idea that I can’t be the guy AEW put their trust in once upon a time. Regardless how I feel about Jon, regardless how I feel about The Death Riders, there’s nothing I can say that will make people ever understand. But Jon Moxley, he’s the ace. He’s a soldier for this place and while his methods might be sick, the people that stand opposite of him get elevated. So, what could happen with him in my corner?

"Joe, I got nothing but respect for you – everything you’ve done in this industry. You were in the match that made me want to become a pro wrestler. But no one, no one is stopping me from winning the Owen. And I find it very poetic that the man that took away my old life has given me a second chance at capturing the world championship."

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"Collision" match results

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy def. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo.

Willow Nightingale def. Red Velvet to retain the TBS Championship.

Samoa Joe and Anthony Bowens def. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson.

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross def. Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna.

David Finlay, Clark Connors and Mark Davis def. Myron Reed, Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz.

Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara to retain the AEW World Championship.