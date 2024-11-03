Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

College football offensive line coach's meltdown toward player draws backlash: 'Absolute disgrace'

Cameron Blankenship is in first season at Louisiana-Monroe

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks assistant coach drew the ire of the college football world on Saturday because of his heated incident with one of his players.

Warhawks offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship was seen having a complete meltdown on the sideline as the team was playing the Marshall Thundering Herd. Blankenship ripped his headset off and got into the face of offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson as he ran off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ULM helmets sit there

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks helmets at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Nov. 20, 2021. (Stephen Lew-USA Today Sports)

Blankenship also put his forearm into Hutchinson’s chest as he screamed at him.

The incident drew plenty of reaction on social media.

The school released a statement on the matter after the game.

LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF, HOSPITALIZED AFTER SUFFERING INJURY IN GAME

"This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business," the school said in a statement, via ESPN. "There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally."

ULM helmet

A member of the University of Louisiana-Monroe football team holds his helmet during a game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. (Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s Blankenship’s first season in the program after he was an offensive line coach at New Mexico. He also spent seven seasons on UAB’s staff after playing on the team from 2012 to 2014.

Marshall won the game 28-23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warhawks are 5-3 this season and 3-2 against Sun Belt Conference opponents. The Thundering Herd is 5-3 on the season and 3-1 against conference opponents.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.