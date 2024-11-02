Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville football player stretchered off, hospitalized after suffering injury in game

Benjamin Perry was stabilized with a neck brace before being carted off

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There was a scary moment in Clemson on Saturday night as a player was stretchered off from the sideline and sent to the hospital.

Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry was injured against the Tigers and then sent into an ambulance.

The specifics of the injury aren't known, but Perry spent several minutes lying on the turf, with coaches Jeff Brohm and Dabo Swinney checking on him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Benjamin Perry injured

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) is assisted off the field by staff during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.  (Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images)

Perry was initially helped off the field by trainers, being stabilized by a neck brace. But shortly after getting to the sideline, he was stretchered into the bowels of the stadium and sent to a hospital via ambulance.

Perry was "alert and talking" as he left the stadium, and even got a chance to speak with his mother, who was not at the game, on the phone.

Benjamin Perry

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) looks on during a college football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on October 29, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PENN STATE'S JAMES FRANKLIN HAS TENSE EXCHANGE WITH FAN AFTER CRUSHING LOSS TO OHIO STATE

The fourth-year player was getting an MRI at the hospital.

There was 1:47 left in the first quarter, which the Cardinals led 3-0, at the time of the injury.

The Chicago native started all 13 games for Louisville last season, recording career highs with 56 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. 

Benjamin Perry warming up

Louisville Cardinals DB Benjamin Perry (10) during a college football game between the SMU Mustangs and Louisville Cardinals on October 5, 2024, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, KY. (James Black/Icon Sportswire)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisville had not provided any additional information on Perry since being transported to the hospital "for further evaluation."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.