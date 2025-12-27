Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers

College football fans poke fun at Clemson over fake punt mishap

Penn State won the Pinstripe Bowl 22-10

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
The Clemson Tigers ended their 2025 season on a sour note.

Clemson faced off against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon and were the subject of mockery on social media over a failed fake punt attempt.

Jack Smith and Clemson's special teams

Jack Smith, #89 of the Clemson Tigers, reacts to a play during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2025, in Clemson, South Carolina. (Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Tigers tried some trickery at the end of their first drive. Punter Jack Smith took the snap and looked to throw the ball deep. Ronan Hanafin, the intended target, wasn’t looking at the ball when it was passed to him.

College football fans poked fun at Clemson over the play.

It was a tough day for the Tigers from there on out. Penn State led 6-3 at halftime, and Clemson was only able to get one touchdown on the board in the second half.

Cade Klubnik takes a hit

Penn State defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) sacks Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Nittany Lions scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to help win the game, 22-10.

Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw a 73-yard pass to Trebor Peña and then an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

The redshirt freshman, who was forced to start seven games this season for an injured Drew Allar, was 23-of-34 with 262 passing yards. Penn State won their final three games to get into a bowl game and finished the year winners of their final four games and with a 7-6 record.

The Matt Campbell era will start from there.

Penn State celebrates a Pinstripe Bowl win

Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) lifts the trophy after defeating Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Questions have swirled around Dabo Swinney’s future and will continue to do so after a disappointing season. Clemson won their last four regular-season games to become bowl eligible. However, the Tigers were ranked No. 4 in the nation to start the season.

