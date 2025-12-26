Minnesota wide receiver makes incredible diving catch to win bowl game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith made an incredible diving touchdown catch to help the team to a Rate Bowl win over the New Mexico Lobos on Friday night.

Minnesota trailed by three points in overtime and needed a field goal to extend the period or a touchdown to win the game.

On third down, Drake Lindsey found Smith between three Lobos defenders. Smith dove and made the wild catch to give Minnesota the 20-17 win.

The Golden Gophers led 14-6 after Darius Taylor scored a touchdown. But on the ensuing kickoff, Damon Bankston returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown. New Mexico’s trick play two-point conversion tied the game.

The bowl victory marked Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck’s seventh since he became the Golden Gophers' head coach. Minnesota hasn’t lost a bowl game under Fleck and hasn’t lost a bowl game since the 2014 season, when Jerry Kill was the head coach.

Lindsey was 18 of 28 with two touchdown passes, both to Smith.

The Lobos went viral during the game for their turquoise uniforms, but they didn’t do enough to distract Minnesota’s defense.

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne was 14-for-25 with an interception.

Minnesota finishes the season with an 8-5 record. New Mexico fell to 9-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.