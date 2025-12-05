Penn State to hire Iowa State's Matt Campbell as next head coach: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Almost two months after firing James Franklin, Penn State is reportedly nearing the finish line with a new head coach.

The Nittany Lions are reportedly hiring Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell to replace Franklin. Campbell and Penn State are working on a deal and getting formal approval for compensation, according to ESPN.

The 46-year-old is the winningest coach in Iowa State history. The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year went 72-55 in 10 seasons with the Cyclones, with eight winning seasons, including this one at 8-4.

Campbell helped lead Iowa State to two Big 12 championship game appearances.

Prior to coaching at Iowa State, Campbell was the head coach at Toledo for five seasons, where he went 35-15.

Penn State fired Franklin after three straight losses. The Nittany Lions' three-game losing skid began with a 30-24 overtime loss to Oregon at home, and the team never bounced back.

The team’s second loss came on the road, when they lost 42-37 to UCLA, which entered the game at 0-4. The third loss came in a 22-21 loss to Northwestern at home, dropping Penn State to 3-3. Franklin was fired a day later.

Franklin was largely successful at Penn State during the regular season, going 104-45, but he was never able to win a national championship. Franklin won the Rose Bowl in 2022, the Cotton Bowl in 2019 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.

Dating back to Franklin’s three seasons at Vanderbilt, the veteran coach is 8-7 in bowl games.

Penn State named Terry Smith its interim head coach, and the 56-year-old has gone 3-3 in his six games at the helm. Penn State is 6-6 this season and will look to turn things around in Campbell’s first season.

