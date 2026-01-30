Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz enters hospice care: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National champion head coach Lou Holtz has reportedly entered hospice care at the age of 89.

Best known for manning the sidelines at Arkansas and Notre Dame, Holtz coached college football for 33 years. He was the head coach of the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996, where he finished with a 110-30-2 record.

ABC57 in Indiana was one of the first to report the news.

In 1988, Notre Dame finished with a perfect 12-0 record and claimed the Fiesta Bowl, which remains their last national championship. He went 249-132-7 in his coaching career.

Holtz rose to even further prominence during his time as a college football analyst on ESPN.

He played at Kent State before moving into coaching as an assistant in 1960, then got his first head coaching job in 1969 at William & Mary. Holtz later left for N.C. State, spending four seasons in Raleigh, before giving the NFL a shot. That stint didn’t work out, though, as the Jets went 3-10 and he stepped down.

In recent years, Holtz has been a stern supporter of President Donald Trump. In February 2024, Holtz posted to social media that the country "need[ed] to coach America back to greatness!"

Holtz, who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump in 2020, shortly after former President Joe Biden defeated him in the election.

"It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive, and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled," Holtz told " Fox & Friends " afterward. "There are many more people far worthy than me, I can assure you. Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job."

At the time, Holtz also called Trump "one of the great presidents of my lifetime."

