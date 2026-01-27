Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami star linebacker eyeing return for 8th season of college football: reports

Mohamed Toure is 24 years old

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

They say college is the best time of your life — well, Mohamed Toure is sure taking advantage of it.

After already being in college football for seven years, the Miami Hurricanes linebacker, listed as a graduate student on Miami Athletics' official site, is reportedly eyeing a return to play in the 2026 season, which would mark his eighth in the sport.

Toure's first college football season came in 2019 with Rutgers, in which he redshirted, gaining a year later on. He then lost his 2020, 2022 and 2024 seasons due to COVID-19 and two ACL injuries, thus adding three years down the road.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Mohamed Toure

Mohamed Toure of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after a stop in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.   (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Add it all up, and that's four additional college football seasons.

Toure's Hurricanes came up just short in the national championship last week, with their comeback unsuccessful against top-ranked Indiana, who completed a 16-0 season with its 27-21 victory.

Toure transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 season and became a stalwart for their defense, leading the team with 84 tackles. Eleven of those came in the title game.

Mohamed Toure on field

Miami linebacker Mohamed Toure pursues the ball carrier in the second quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Louisville Cardinals on Oct. 17, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GIANTS' CAM SKATTEBO SAYS COLLEGE EARNINGS FROM NIL ARE CREATING ENTITLED NFL ROOKIES

His teammate, Carson Beck, turned heads before the national championship when he openly admitted that he "graduated two years ago" and had "no class."

Beck, who attended Georgia before transferring ahead of this past season, added that he is "working toward other degrees now that I’ve gotten to Miami, but these programs take a little longer than just a year to finish."

"Obviously, I'm not enrolling again next semester. I'll be done after this season," Beck continued.

Mohamed Toure celebrating

Mohamed Toure of the Miami Hurricanes reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the College Football Playoff Quarter Final Game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.  (CFP/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the 2026 season will be Toure's last, and if he plays into late January again, he will be 25 years old by the time his college playing days are over.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue