Miami star linebacker eyeing return for 8th season of college football: reports

They say college is the best time of your life — well, Mohamed Toure is sure taking advantage of it.

After already being in college football for seven years, the Miami Hurricanes linebacker, listed as a graduate student on Miami Athletics' official site, is reportedly eyeing a return to play in the 2026 season, which would mark his eighth in the sport.

Toure's first college football season came in 2019 with Rutgers, in which he redshirted, gaining a year later on. He then lost his 2020, 2022 and 2024 seasons due to COVID-19 and two ACL injuries, thus adding three years down the road.

Add it all up, and that's four additional college football seasons.

Toure's Hurricanes came up just short in the national championship last week, with their comeback unsuccessful against top-ranked Indiana, who completed a 16-0 season with its 27-21 victory.

Toure transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 season and became a stalwart for their defense, leading the team with 84 tackles. Eleven of those came in the title game.

His teammate, Carson Beck, turned heads before the national championship when he openly admitted that he "graduated two years ago" and had "no class."

Beck, who attended Georgia before transferring ahead of this past season, added that he is "working toward other degrees now that I’ve gotten to Miami, but these programs take a little longer than just a year to finish."

"Obviously, I'm not enrolling again next semester. I'll be done after this season," Beck continued.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the 2026 season will be Toure's last, and if he plays into late January again, he will be 25 years old by the time his college playing days are over.

