College Football Bowl Season is tentatively set with Frisco Bowl leading things off

The College Football Bowl Season is still a go despite the unknowns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and what the outbreak could look like in December.

ESPN, which owns the rights to most bowl games’ broadcasts -- including the College Football Playoff, released the tentative schedule for each bowl game that will be played during the winter.

There will be bowl games that won’t be played.

The Fenway Bowl, Holiday Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Bahamas Bowl and Hawaii Bowl have previously announced they will not take place this season because of the coronavirus.

Read below for the current bowl schedule.

DECEMBER 19

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl

DECEMBER 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl

DECEMBER 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Montgomery Bowl

DECEMBER 24

New Mexico Bowl

DECEMBER 25

Camellia Bowl

DECEMBER 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Cure Bowl

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Lending Tree Bowl

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

DECEMBER 28

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

DECEMBER 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Valero Alamo Bowl

DECEMBER 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

LA Bowl

DECEMBER 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Bowl

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Arizona Bowl

JANUARY 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Rose Bowl – College Football Playoff semifinal

Allstate Sugar Bowl – College Football Playoff semifinal

JANUARY 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Outback Bowl

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Capital One Orange Bowl

JANUARY 11

College Football National Championship