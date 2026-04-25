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NFL Draft

Giants make big NFL Draft trade to secure wide receiver Malachi FIelds amid heightened attention

The 6-foot-4 wideout was taken at No. 74 overall after the Giants sent three draft picks to the Cleveland Browns

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Albert Breer on Rams drafting Ty Simpson, Caleb Downs-Cowboys, Carnell Tate to Titans, Chiefs-Mansoor Delane | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Albert Breer on Rams drafting Ty Simpson, Caleb Downs-Cowboys, Carnell Tate to Titans, Chiefs-Mansoor Delane | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to react to the biggest moves of the 2026 NFL Draft so far, including Ty Simpson-Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys trading up for Caleb Downs, Kansas City Chiefs selecting Mansoor Delane, Kadyn Proctor's ceiling with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills trading out of the first round. He also discusses whether the Tennessee Titans selecting Carnell Tate at No. 3 was a reach or not.

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The New York Giants stayed aggressive during Day 2 of the NFL Draft. After starting the night with only one scheduled pick, the Giants executed a bold trade to secure Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields.  

​Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen traded back into the third round to snag Fields at No. 74 overall. To move up, the Giants sent their fourth-round pick (No. 105), fifth-round pick (No. 145), and a 2027 fourth-rounder to the Cleveland Browns.  

​Fields brings massive frame and vertical ability to the offense. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound receiver averaged 17.5 yards per catch last season. He provides a large target for quarterback Jaxson Dart and fills the void left by free agent departures like Wan’Dale Robinson.

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New York Giants helmet on a field during training camp

A New York Giants helmet is seen during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 1, 2023. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

​Earlier in the evening, the Giants addressed the defense with the 37th overall pick. They selected Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.  

​Hood is a physical, high-motor defensive back who recorded 20 solo tackles and 13 pass breakups in 2024. Analysts praise his ability to disrupt routes and challenge receivers at the catch point. He joins a revamped secondary featuring Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo.

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The Giants have become one of the most discussed teams of this year’s draft, after surprising many fans with the selections of linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

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Ty Simpson is the winner of 2026 NFL Draft with Rams drafting him at No. 13 | The Herd Video

The selections prompted mixed reactions by fans and pundits, as some argued the team should have taken star safety Caleb Downs with one of their top 10 picks, as Downs was later taken by the rival Dallas Cowboys at No. 11. 

The Giants are entering year one of the Harbaugh era, looking to get back to credibility after a decade plus of ineptitude.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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