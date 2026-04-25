Giants make big NFL Draft trade to secure wide receiver Malachi FIelds amid heightened attention

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The New York Giants stayed aggressive during Day 2 of the NFL Draft. After starting the night with only one scheduled pick, the Giants executed a bold trade to secure Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields.

​Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen traded back into the third round to snag Fields at No. 74 overall. To move up, the Giants sent their fourth-round pick (No. 105), fifth-round pick (No. 145), and a 2027 fourth-rounder to the Cleveland Browns.

​Fields brings massive frame and vertical ability to the offense. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound receiver averaged 17.5 yards per catch last season. He provides a large target for quarterback Jaxson Dart and fills the void left by free agent departures like Wan’Dale Robinson.

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​Earlier in the evening, the Giants addressed the defense with the 37th overall pick. They selected Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

​Hood is a physical, high-motor defensive back who recorded 20 solo tackles and 13 pass breakups in 2024. Analysts praise his ability to disrupt routes and challenge receivers at the catch point. He joins a revamped secondary featuring Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo.

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The Giants have become one of the most discussed teams of this year’s draft, after surprising many fans with the selections of linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

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The selections prompted mixed reactions by fans and pundits, as some argued the team should have taken star safety Caleb Downs with one of their top 10 picks, as Downs was later taken by the rival Dallas Cowboys at No. 11.

The Giants are entering year one of the Harbaugh era, looking to get back to credibility after a decade plus of ineptitude.