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Fernando Mendoza

Matthew Stafford's wife sends message to husband's possible heir apparent, Rams draft pick Ty Simpson

Stafford earned NFL MVP honors last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Ty Simpson is the winner of 2026 NFL Draft with Rams drafting him at No. 13 | The Herd Video

Ty Simpson is the winner of 2026 NFL Draft with Rams drafting him at No. 13 | The Herd

Colin Cowherd breaks down the Los Angeles Rams taking Alabama QB Ty Simpson at No. 13.

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Even at 38, Matthew Stafford remains one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. In fact, he added another trophy to his collection in February, winning his first league MVP award.

Stafford edged New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after throwing a career-best 46 touchdowns. The 2026 season will be his 18th, and with nearly two decades in the league, the Rams appear to be looking toward the future following Thursday night’s first round.

The Rams selected former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick, potentially positioning him as Stafford’s successor. The decision sparked strong reactions and drew a response from Kelly Stafford, the veteran quarterback’s wife.

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Ty Simpson at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Ty Simpson of Alabama celebrates after being selected as the 13th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Simpson said Kelly Stafford welcomed him to the team with a message on social media.

"Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and welcomed me and told me to hit her up if we need anything," Simpson said during his introductory press conference. "But I can’t wait to talk to Matthew. I’m super ecstatic because I just want to pick his brain."

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Simpson was the full-time starter at Alabama, throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025.

Rams coach Sean McVay shut down any speculation that Simpson was joining the team to compete with Stafford for the starting job.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly celebrating at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly celebrate after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"There were a lot of players that we liked, but when you do look at it, I think the thing you liked about the body of work is … let’s make one thing clear, this is Matthew’s team," McVay told reporters Thursday night. "You get a chance to be able to address the backup quarterback."

Matthew Stafford standing on the field at Lumen Field in Seattle

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the field before the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Jan. 25, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

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Simpson's parents visited with Rams general manager Les Snead during Alabama's trip to the Los Angeles area for the Rose Bowl in January, the NFL Network reported. Simpson's father, Jason Simpson, is the head football coach at UT Martin.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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