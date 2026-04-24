Matthew Stafford's wife sends message to husband's possible heir apparent, Rams draft pick Ty Simpson

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Even at 38, Matthew Stafford remains one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. In fact, he added another trophy to his collection in February, winning his first league MVP award.

Stafford edged New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after throwing a career-best 46 touchdowns. The 2026 season will be his 18th, and with nearly two decades in the league, the Rams appear to be looking toward the future following Thursday night’s first round.

The Rams selected former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick, potentially positioning him as Stafford’s successor. The decision sparked strong reactions and drew a response from Kelly Stafford, the veteran quarterback’s wife.

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Simpson said Kelly Stafford welcomed him to the team with a message on social media.

"Kelly has actually texted me on Instagram and welcomed me and told me to hit her up if we need anything," Simpson said during his introductory press conference. "But I can’t wait to talk to Matthew. I’m super ecstatic because I just want to pick his brain."

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Simpson was the full-time starter at Alabama, throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025.

Rams coach Sean McVay shut down any speculation that Simpson was joining the team to compete with Stafford for the starting job.

"There were a lot of players that we liked, but when you do look at it, I think the thing you liked about the body of work is … let’s make one thing clear, this is Matthew’s team," McVay told reporters Thursday night. "You get a chance to be able to address the backup quarterback."

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Simpson's parents visited with Rams general manager Les Snead during Alabama's trip to the Los Angeles area for the Rose Bowl in January, the NFL Network reported. Simpson's father, Jason Simpson, is the head football coach at UT Martin.

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