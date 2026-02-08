Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Colin Kaepernick Washington Post story on Super Bowl Sunday draws social media backlash

Kaepernick is not playing in the Super Bowl, nor are the 49ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was top of mind for The Washington Post ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Kaepernick was described in the story as Super Bowl LX’s "most relevant" figure despite the 49ers not making it and the subject of the story being out of football for nearly 10 years.

Colin Kaepernick kneels with his teammates

San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58), quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and free safety Eric Reid (35) kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 6, 2016. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol," Adam Kilgore wrote of Kaepernick. "The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL."

The story continued to assess Kaepernick’s legacy after he launched a kneeling protest against social injustice in the U.S. and wondered about his voice amid outrage against the Trump administration’s policy on illegal immigration after two deadly incidents involving federal agents in Minnesota.

The story garnered immense reaction on X.

While the examination of Kaepernick’s protest was looked at glowingly, the statement’s he’s made in his post-playing career went largely untouched in the story over than a mention about the books he co-authored with his wife, the ESPN documentary with Spike Lee that was shelved and his involvement in the Know Your Rights campaign.

SUPER BOWL LX SINGER BRANDI CARLILE SAYS SHE WILL KEEP HER 'MORAL CODE' IN MIND DURING PERFORMANCE

Colin Kaepernick plays in 2013

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) drops back out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 15, 2013. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Kaepernick settled his lawsuit with the NFL after he accused the league of blackballing him during the 2017 offseason, preventing him from signing with a new team. He received an NFL-sanctioned tryout, which was canceled last second in favor of one that he put on with his team.

In 2020, Kaepernick called for abolishing police and prisons in an essay published on Medium. A book released through his self-titled publishing company also called for a world "without & beyond policing & prisons" a year later.

He then appeared in a Netflix documentary that likened the NFL Draft to the slave trade.

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick says while walking through a staged NFL practice field. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

"No boundary respect," Kaepernick, who earned over $40 million during his time in the NFL, continued. "No dignity left intact."

Colin Kaepernick in a work out

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kaepernick has maintained that he’s staying ready for another NFL shot. He will be 39 in November.

