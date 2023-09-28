Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick appears to generate interest from pro football team

Kaepernick has not thrown a pass in a pro football game since 2016

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28

Colin Kaepernick may have a shot at getting another chance in professional football – it just may not be in the NFL.

Despite addressing a letter pleading with the New York Jets to add them to their practice squad, Kaepernick remained unsigned Thursday. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016.

BC Lions helmet

A BC Lions helmet sits on a bench before the game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on July 3, 2023 in Toronto. (John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images)

Regardless, Kaepernick reportedly received some interest from a Canadian Football League team. The BC Lions added the quarterback to their negotiation list, TSN reported.

"Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time," according to CFL.ca

Colin Kaepernick vs Giants

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, #7, throws the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2015. (Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

It is unclear whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will entertain any interest from the CFL. The 35-year-old has been out of the league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 created a firestorm around the league. Since then, he has compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustices.

Rapper J. Cole shared a letter Kaepernick wrote to Jets general manager Joe Douglas as the team tries to figure out its own quarterback situation in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury.

Colin Kaepernick vs Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, #7, carries the ball while being chased by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell, #41, during the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle Jan. 19, 2014. (Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

Kaepernick wrote that he wishes the best for Zach Wilson and is not writing to take his spot as the starter. Although, he wrote he "would love the opportunity to fill that spot." However, he wants to lead the Jets' scout team.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.