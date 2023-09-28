Colin Kaepernick appears to generate interest from pro football team

Colin Kaepernick may have a shot at getting another chance in professional football – it just may not be in the NFL.

Despite addressing a letter pleading with the New York Jets to add them to their practice squad, Kaepernick remained unsigned Thursday. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Regardless, Kaepernick reportedly received some interest from a Canadian Football League team. The BC Lions added the quarterback to their negotiation list, TSN reported.

"Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time," according to CFL.ca

LIONS' AMON-RA ST BROWN MET WITH BEER SHOWER UPON LAMBEAU LEAP

It is unclear whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will entertain any interest from the CFL. The 35-year-old has been out of the league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 created a firestorm around the league. Since then, he has compared the NFL Draft to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustices.

Rapper J. Cole shared a letter Kaepernick wrote to Jets general manager Joe Douglas as the team tries to figure out its own quarterback situation in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaepernick wrote that he wishes the best for Zach Wilson and is not writing to take his spot as the starter. Although, he wrote he "would love the opportunity to fill that spot." However, he wants to lead the Jets' scout team.