Lions' Amon-Ra St Brown met with beer shower upon Lambeau Leap

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown put a Green Bay Packers player on skates as he scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and he was rewarded with a beer shower at Lambeau Field.

St. Brown scored the team’s first touchdown on the second drive of the game. Jared Goff found the star receiver wide open, and he came down with the ball for the score. Detroit took the lead at that point.

St. Brown then celebrated the score by doing his own Lambeau Leap in front of a handful of Lions fans who were seated in the front row near the back of the end zone. The cameras showed St. Brown leap into the crowd and a Packers fan pouring beer on the player.

The Lions led the Packers 14-3 after the first quarter. David Montgomery scored a touchdown after St. Brown’s score. It was the wide receiver’s lone catch of the period – one catch, one touchdown, 24 yards.

He entered the game with 21 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown. He had a 1,000-yard receiving year in 2022 and earned himself his first Pro Bowl nod.

The battle between NFC North rivals was very much underway. Both teams entered the game 2-1 and looked to take advantage of an early season matchup.