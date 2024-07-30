Expand / Collapse search
Coco Gauff in tears after argument over chair umpire's controversial call, falters at Paris Olympics

Croatia’s Donna Vekić won in straight sets, 7-6 (7), 6-2

Coco Gauff suffered an emotional ouster in the Paris Olympics singles tennis tournament on Tuesday, falling to Croatia’s Donna Vekić in straight sets, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Gauff was left in tears after an argument with the chair umpire over a ruling in the match. The incident happened two games from the end of the match.

Coco Gauff on the bench

Coco Gauff tries to cool down with a bag of ice while playing Croatia's Donna Vekic at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Olympic Games, in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Donna Vekic returns a shot

Donna Vekic plays a forehand against Coco Gauff during the women's singles third-round match on day four of the Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 30, 2024, in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Vekić’s return on a serve from Gauff landed near the baseline. A line judge initially called Vekić’s shot out before Gauff could send it back. However, chair umpire Jaume Campistol believed the shot was in and awarded a point to Vekić.

The Croatian tennis player took a 4-2 lead at that point.

"I never argue these calls. But he called it out before I hit the ball," Gauff told Campistol. "It’s not even a perception; it’s the rules. I always have to advocate for myself."

Coco Gauff argues with chair umpire

Coco Gauff speaks with chair umpire Jaume Campistol at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Gauff was seen in tears amid the argument.

It was a tough day for Gauff, who initially held a 4-1 lead over Vekić in the first set. But the Wimbledon semifinalist came back and defeated her in a tiebreaker.

Coco Gauff upset

Coco Gauff reacts after a call goes against her while playing Donna Vekic during the Olympic Games in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff argues

Coco Gauff speaks with an official during the women's singles third-round match on July 30, 2024. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images)

Vekić kept the momentum from there.

It’s not the end for Gauff, who is the reigning U.S. Open women’s champion. She’s still in the women’s doubles competition with Jessica Pegula and mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

