Coco Gauff in tears after argument over chair umpire's controversial call, falters at Paris Olympics

Coco Gauff suffered an emotional ouster in the Paris Olympics singles tennis tournament on Tuesday, falling to Croatia’s Donna Vekić in straight sets, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Gauff was left in tears after an argument with the chair umpire over a ruling in the match. The incident happened two games from the end of the match.

Vekić’s return on a serve from Gauff landed near the baseline. A line judge initially called Vekić’s shot out before Gauff could send it back. However, chair umpire Jaume Campistol believed the shot was in and awarded a point to Vekić.

The Croatian tennis player took a 4-2 lead at that point.

"I never argue these calls. But he called it out before I hit the ball," Gauff told Campistol. "It’s not even a perception; it’s the rules. I always have to advocate for myself."

Gauff was seen in tears amid the argument.

It was a tough day for Gauff, who initially held a 4-1 lead over Vekić in the first set. But the Wimbledon semifinalist came back and defeated her in a tiebreaker.

Vekić kept the momentum from there.

It’s not the end for Gauff, who is the reigning U.S. Open women’s champion. She’s still in the women’s doubles competition with Jessica Pegula and mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz.

