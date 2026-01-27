Expand / Collapse search
Australian Open

Coco Gauff smashes racket following Australian Open defeat

Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina in straight sets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
American tennis star Coco Gauff smashed her racket several times in the tunnel on her way back to the locker room following a tough defeat at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Gauff, the No. 3 seed in the Grand Slam tournament, fell to Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Gauff had five double faults and was 1-of-2 on break points.

Coco Gauff appears upset

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

The broadcast cameras caught Gauff’s frustrations being taken out on her racket. She took exception to the moment being shown to the viewing audience.

"Certain moments — the same thing happened to Aryna (Sabalenka) after I played her in the final of the U.S. Open — I feel like they don’t need to broadcast," Gauff told reporters after the match. "I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets.

"I broke one racket (at the) French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court because I don’t feel like that’s a good representation. So, yeah, maybe some conversations can be had."

Coco Gauff walks off the court

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

She added that it was much better for her to take her frustrations out on the racket than her support staff.

"They’re good people. They don’t deserve that, and I know I’m emotional," Gauff said. "So, yeah, I just took the minute to go and do that.

"I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Like I said, I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion."

Coco Gauff leaves the court

Coco Gauff of the U.S. walks from the court following her quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Gauff has never won the Australian Open. She made it as far as the semifinals in 2024. She was ousted in the quarterfinals last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

