Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gets fired up over unique toilet situation at new arena

The Los Angeles Clippers won’t be sharing a stadium with the Los Angeles Lakers soon, as the Intuit Dome continues to be built in Inglewood, Calif.

Billionaire Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, spoke at the construction site on Monday, and well, he was a bit hyped about a certain aspect of the stadium that is unique compared to others.

"1,160 toilets and urinals!!" Ballmer yelled to the crowd, via TMZ Sports. "Three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals. We do not want people waiting in line. We want them back to their damn seats at the end of the half, before the game."

Ballmer was surrounded by some Clippers while making his speech, including star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as well as point guard Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers moved into the then-Staples Center with the Lakers in 1999, though they have been in the City of Angels since 1984.

It isn’t a shock to anyone that Ballmer was very hyped while making his speech. His intense energy can be found on and off the court since he bought the Clippers in 2014 for a reported $2 billion from disgraced owner Donald Sterling.

Ballmer has been raucous during games, as cameras have caught him during playoff matchups screaming his head off. But that’s why Clippers fans, and NBA fans in general, love what Ballmer has brought to the sport.

You can be sure that his new arena will continue to put a smile on his face, just as the Clippers are with their current playoff spot in the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Clippers could make a push in the standings, as the West is very close record-wise.

Intuit Dome is expected to open its doors in 2024, with the Clippers packing their stuff at Crypto.com Arena and moving there for the 2024-25 season.