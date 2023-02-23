Former NBA teammates remain close friends, continue to work together off the court

It’s been nearly four years since NBA players Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović last played together, but the former teammates are still thick as thieves.

While the two are in two very different situations — Marjanović plays for the last-place Houston Rockets while Harris is on a title contender with the Philadelphia 76ers — they still find time to showcase their friendship.

Harris and Marjanović are teaming up once again — this time with Goldfish crackers — keeping a friendship strong that dates back to their days with the Detroit Pistons in 2016.

"It first started when we were in Detroit," Harris told Fox News Digital. "Just being teammates and always being around each other, going to dinners and whatnot. Once we got traded to LA [Clippers], that was where the friendship really grew. We get traded, we go to a new environment, we’re around each other all the time and we know each other.

"It just grew from there. And a couple viral videos on Instagram made us really realize, ‘Wow. We have a lot of fans who enjoy the both of us together doing whatever.'"

After a quick stint in Los Angeles, the two teammates were shipped off once again, this time to the Philadelphia 76ers .

While NBA life can be difficult, Harris and Marjanović were able to lean on each other when they were traded together for the second time in their careers.

"We didn’t know," Harris told Fox News Digital when asked if they were aware that they would be traded as a package once again. "We played at Charlotte, we had just won a game …"

Marjanović interrupted his buddy, making sure to recognize Harris’ last-second heroics against the Hornets in February 2019.

"Timeout. Timeout," Marjanović interjected. "We played Charlotte, but Tobias won the game because he made a clutch basket at the end of the game.

"OK. Now continue."

Harris explained he ran into Boban before his friend had a chance to speak with head coach Doc Rivers regarding the move.

"I go out the hotel room because Doc had called me to come to his room," Harris told Fox News Digital. "So, I leave the hotel room, and I went to his room. I spoke to him, and I was coming back to my room, and I see Bobi in the hallway. At this point, this is like trades happen, but it’s not on the internet yet."

Harris then told Marjanović he must be part of the trade package as he made his way to Rivers’ room.

"So, we both had got traded at that time, and I was happy," Harris added. "I was happy that Bobi and Mike Scott were with me in this trade. That made me feel better going back to the room."

Marjanović ended the 2018-19 season in Philadelphia before making his way to the Dallas Mavericks , ending his time with Harris.

But the two players have remained close, keeping tabs on each other throughout the season and partnering with Goldfish in a new campaign.

On March 1, fans can experience what it’s like to go for the handful of Goldfish crackers like a pro with the first-ever Boban Hand Dish, an exact replica of Marjanovic's Marjanović massive 10.75-inch hand.

"It started with us being on set, and we’re just competitors," Harris told Fox News Digital. "Half the time we’re joking around, but I had said to him, ‘Bobi, do you think you can hold more Goldfish in your hand than me? And clearly he was able to by holding 301 of them.

"A lot of people don’t know but Boban has the biggest hands in the NBA. Everywhere we go, people always ask … they ask for a picture. But more times than not they put their hand up to Boban’s and try to see how big his hand his," Harris added. "And I think it just goes hand in hand with everything about him, his personality."

While the two athletes returned to their respective teams for the second half of the NBA season following the All-Star break, Harris plans on meeting up with Marjanović in Marjanović's home country of Serbia in the near future.

"I’m planning a trip to hang out with my buddy," Harris said. "He tells me there’s great things.

"He says I would love it. So, I have to plan that trip one day."