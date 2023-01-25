Lakers’ LeBron James held back from heckler during loss to Clippers

After getting beat by the Los Angeles Clippers for the 10th straight time, LeBron James walked off the court but stopped in his tracks after a heckler shouted something at him.

James dropped 46 points, including a career-high nine made 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to defeat Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers, who won convincingly, 133-115.

James looked dejected on the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench, and it likely didn’t help that a heckler decided to chirp at him on his way to the Crypto.com Arena locker room.

"Hey Bron! Hey Bron! You better get this s--- together!" the heckler began to shout. "With that receding a--hairline!"

James quickly turned and took his mouthpiece out, while a Lakers staffer seemed to be holding him back.

"Look at him! You sick!" the heckler continued.

It is unknown whether the fan was punished by arena staff for his actions, but it clearly didn’t sit well with the four-time MVP.

It hasn’t been the best season for the Lakers despite James averaging just over 30 points per game in his age 38 season. They sit 13th in the Western Conference at 22-26, though the playoffs are still within reach over the final 34 games of the regular season.

The Lakers do get their big man Anthony Davis back in the fold Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He missed the last 20 games due to a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot.

Los Angeles hopes his return to the lineup will energize the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season.

The Lakers have lost five of their last eight and have gone 10-10 since Davis was sidelined. If they continue to lose, this might not be the only heckler James encounters despite his All-Star-worthy efforts to keep his team afloat.