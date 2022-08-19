Cleveland Browns 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns had a drama-filled offseason acquiring Deshaun Watson amid the civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and then trading Baker Mayfield to their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns also acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and signed Jacoby Brissett to back up Watson. Brissett will be the starting quarterback to begin the year as Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

Cleveland will bring back Myles Garrett to anchor the defense but the AFC North isn’t getting any easier.

Read below for the Browns' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 22, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots, Oct. 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 31, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 8, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD