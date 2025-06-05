Clemson's Dabo Swinney reveals 'secret sauce' he has for Bill Belichick's UNC squad this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a new look in the ACC for college football as Bill Belichick becoming the North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach shakes things up in one of the country’s top conferences.

Dabo Swinney, the longtime Clemson Tigers head coach, described the conference as playing the "New England Patriots," which includes former Patriots coach Bill O’Brien coming on as Boston College’s new leader on the sidelines.

Swinney and Belichick had a joint interview with ESPN’s Rece Davis, where he admitted not being too worried about the accomplished NFL coach joining the college ranks.

In fact, Swinney joked that he has some "secret sauce" to beat the Tar Heels when they see each other on Oct. 4 on the road.

Ryan Allen, Clemson’s specialists coach, was Belichick’s former punter on the Patriots.

"We’re going to lean on him heavy to figure out how to defeat y’all’s punt block team or whatever else," Swinney said of Allen.

After the Tigers take on the Tar Heels, they will have to see O’Brien’s Eagles the following week.

"We play the New England Patriots this year," Swinney said. "We go to North Carolina, and then we go to Boston College to play Bill O’Brien. So, I feel like I’m playing the whole Patriots organization in about a two-week span there."

While a Belichick-led UNC squad poses a new challenge for the ACC, Clemson has handled them nicely since Swinney took over in 2018. The Tigers have beaten the Tar Heels 14 times over that span, including their last matchup in 2023 – a 31-20 victory for Clemson.

Meanwhile, Belichick is hoping to snap UNC’s losing streak against Clemson, which sits at six games. In their last 10 matchups, the Tar Heels are 1-9.

Clemson went 10-4 last season in Swinney’s 16th season as head coach, reaching the expanded College Football Playoff. They ended up losing to Texas, 38-24, in the first round to end their season.

The Tigers return quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had a career year under Swinney in 2024. They also added Tom Allen from Penn State on defense in the transfer portal.

ESPN has Clemson ranked 11th overall in their preseason poll.

