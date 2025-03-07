Bill Belichick wasn't UNC's first choice as head football coach: report

The North Carolina Tar Heels are ready for an exciting new era of football with Bill Belichick at the helm in the first college season of his illustrious career.

But a new report says that Belichick, the eight-time Super Bowl champion, six of which came as head coach of the New England Patriots, wasn’t UNC's first choice.

ESPN reports that Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, was whom the Tar Heels most wanted to tap as the man to take over their program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Smith opted to stay in the NFL, where he had a failed stint as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. In turn, the Tar Heels went to Belichick, and the move shocked the entire football world as he accepted the job.

"Smith was intrigued, and he was seen as a consensus candidate at UNC, with support from (UNC Chancellor Lee) Roberts and board members," the ESPN report read.

BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND, JORDON HUDSON, PRAISES TRUMP IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST

While Smith’s coaching career doesn’t hold a candle to Belichick’s, he does have Tar Heels history.

Smith played for UNC from 2001 to 2005, and after his playing days were done, he became a graduate assistant in 2006.

Smith acknowledged the Tar Heels having given him a "preliminary call" when Mack Brown’s dismissal came in November. But he was focused on the Steelers, who eventually made the playoffs as a wild card team.

Smith would eventually get his coaching career to the NFL, working his way through ranks until the Tennessee Titans gave him a shot at offensive coordinator. His success under Mike Vrabel led to him being tapped by the Falcons to take on their head coach role.

However, that time from 2021 to 2023 didn’t work out, with one main issue being the proper usage of dynamic running back Bijan Robinson, the team’s first-round pick in 2023. Tyler Allgeier consistently took carries away from Robinson, though the latter still finished with 214 for 976 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith’s first season in Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator led to a middle-of-the-pack regular season finish with 22.4 points per game (16th). The team was also 23rd in total yards gained per game (319.4).

Meanwhile, Belichick spent the year outside coaching, rather than entering the sports media space with his weekly appearances on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show," among other opportunities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Belichick’s negotiations with UNC led to a five-year, $50 million deal, which also includes a buyout if an NFL team were to come calling.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.