Clemson knocks off No. 22 Virginia

Tanner Smith and Andre Young scored 13 points ranked Virginia 48, Tuesday night.

Devin Booker supplied all 10 of his points in the second half for Clemson (13-12, 5-6 ACC), which snapped a three-game losing streak with Saturday's win at Wake Forest.

Jontel Evans led all scorers with 17 points, but the Cavaliers (19-6, 6-5) fell to 1-3 since notching a victory over Clemson on January 31.

Virginia has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.