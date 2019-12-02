Clemson's Dabo Swinney theorizes College Football Playoff selection committee treats team unfairly

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday that he believes the College Football Playoff selection committee was holding his team to a different standard than other teams.

Swinney said if they would have lost to South Carolina the committee would have kept them out. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks, 34-3.

“Obviously, if we lose this game, they are going to kick us out. They don't want us there anyway. We'd drop to 20,” Swinney said, according to ESPN. “Georgia loses to this very same team, and it's, 'How do we keep Georgia in?”

He added: “We win, against the team that beat [Georgia], and it's, 'How do we get Clemson out?' It's the dadgummest thing.'”

Swinney said the ACC doesn’t get enough credit and that the team was being hurt because of a one-point win earlier in the season against North Carolina. Clemson has only faced three Power 5 teams with winning records this season.

“It's been that way all year long,” he said. “Some guy said the other day on the radio, ‘Y'all are pre-North Carolina.’ What season has [he] watched? It's like, ‘You want me to agree with that?’ We've dominated 11 out of 12 games. Dominated. We're not any different. There's no pre-North Carolina. We just had one close game where we stunk. We turned it over, gave up a big play, but we won. There's nobody that's been more consistent than us.”

Clemson was ranked No. 3 in the last College Football Playoff rankings. The team should be in the same spot following their win and wins for Ohio State and LSU this week who are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 respectively.

Clemson has won two of the last three national championships.