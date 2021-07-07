Clay Travis: When woke collides with woke, you get the ESPN mess

Jimmy Pitaro is the president of ESPN, and he suddenly has a woke mess on his hands. In fact, between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor, and now seemingly Adrian Wojnarowski, you could say Pitaro is faced with an overload of wokeness.

"I guarantee Jimmy Pitaro is on the phone at ESPN right now. He’s underneath his desk. He’s got his helmet on. There are woke Woj bombs landing everywhere. The whole place is in a uproar," OutKick founder Clay Travis says. "And he’s like, ‘Find me a transgender CEO. I don’t care where they are, I don’t care where they live right now, I need them in charge of ESPN right now. I’m gonna become the CFO.'"

In other words, Pitaro and ESPN may be hashing out a plan to see how woke they can go.

"The woke-pocalypse has arrived at ESPN," Clay says. "Jimmy Pitaro is trying to figure out what he can do to survive."

And quite frankly, this is always how these scenarios tend to play out. Eventually, the woke can’t help but to start eating their own. To hear Clay’s full take on this ESPN madness, and the kind of craziness that may be taking place behind the scenes, check out the video below.