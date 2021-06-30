Chris Paul helps Suns reach NBA Finals for first time since 1993

The Phoenix Suns are back in the NBA Finals after a 28-year drought.

Phoenix finished the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, winning in Game 6, 130-103.

Chris Paul led the way with 41 points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He was 16-for-24 and will be making his first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Paul is in his 16th NBA season and the Western Conference Finals was the furthest he had gotten.

Making the win even sweeter, Paul had spent six seasons with the Clippers going on several disappointing runs through the playoffs before he was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017. He ended up joining the Suns after a stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Phoenix’s big win was buoyed by Devin Booker’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Jae Crowder added 19 points with five of his six made shots coming from beyond the arc.

Paul did get into some controversy with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley at the end of the game. Beverley shoved the veteran during a timeout midway through the fourth quarter.

Beverley was subsequently ejected.

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 26 points. Paul George had 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

The Suns last made the NBA Finals in 1993 behind Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson. This time around, the team will not be running into Michael Jordan.

Phoenix will hope to find some success after the 1992-1993 team lost in six games to the Chicago Bulls.

The team awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks series.