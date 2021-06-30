Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 vs. Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextension to his left knee during the team’s 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After undergoing an MRI, the two-time NBA MVP is officially doubtful for the crucial Game 5 matchup in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Bucks made the announcement on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was injured when he tried to block Hawks’ Clint Capela’s dunk attempt in the third quarter of their game on Tuesday. When Antetokounmpo landed, his knee bent awkwardly, and he immediately grabbed his leg in pain. He was on the court for several minutes before making his way to the locker room shortly after.

"We’ll just take it day by day and see how he’s doing," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive. It’s still a really difficult fall."

The series between the Bucks and Hawks is tied 2-2.

So far this postseason, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He missed 11 games during the regular season, and the Bucks finished with a 6-5 record in those matchups.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said that other members of the NBA franchise with the third-best overall regular-season record guys will get a chance to "step up" in Antetokounmpo’s absence.

"Guys get a chance to make big plays and on the biggest stage," Holiday said. "I feel like us playing without him has given us some rhythm and just knowing what it’s like, making some adjustments that will be made. But at the end of the day, we’d rather play with him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.