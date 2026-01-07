Chiefs' Travis Kelce says he will be a 'regular human' for a couple weeks before making retirement decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce has a retirement decision to mull over, but first, the Kansas City Chiefs star plans on putting his feet up and being a human.

Kelce, 36, said he plans on taking a couple of weeks, maybe a month, to step away before coming to a decision on his playing future.

"Every season ends for me, I put my feet up, and I just be a human because I’ve been putting my body through the ringer for the love of it. I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it, I think there’s something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season to just f------ getting ready for a game knowing that your body is f------ beat down man. I think there’s something to it, makes you feel like a mangy animal that just is f------ out here just finding a way to survive and I just f------ love that s---," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"But yeah, I think just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, and trying to figure out what I’m doing to do next in terms of my future in football."

While the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Kelce was productive. He was named to his 11th Pro Bowl after recording 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

The four-time All-Pro said he has spoken to people in the Chiefs building and that they know where he stands right now.

"I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already having the exit meetings and everything and they know where I stand at least right now. I think there’s a lot of love for the game that’s still there and I don’t think I’ll ever lose that," Kelce said.

"I don’t know, it’s a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat. I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down."

The star tight end called the Chiefs’ season "tough," saying it’s an embarrassing feeling to miss the playoffs.

"It’s kind of an embarrassing feeling, but you keep it moving," Kelce said. "I’m still a fan of the game and I still love the game. So I’ll be tuned in throughout the playoffs."

Kelce said he plans to spend time with friends and family over the next month. If he decides to retire, he will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and as a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 192 career games, Kelce caught 1,080 passes for 13,002 yards for 82 touchdowns. No player in NFL history has caught more passes in the playoffs than Kelce, who hauled in 178 passes for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns in the postseason.

