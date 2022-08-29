Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore pranked with $23,000 dinner bill by teammates: 'My stomach dropped'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a tradition as old as time in the NFL: The rookie dinner where the newcomer foots the bill with his teammates that don’t care much about how high it gets.

But the Kansas City Chiefs veterans had a prank in mind for second-round wide receiver Skyy Moore instead.

Moore was given the "bill" after the meal at 801 Chophouse in Kansas City, and it came out to $22,730. While some dinners do actually get that high in these cases, Moore was not prepared when he got that piece of paper.

"Bro, my stomach dropped. I’m like, ‘What?,’" Moore said on Instagram Live after leaving the restaurant.

The prank was eventually told to Moore, who certainly revealed he didn’t have to front the bill. Fellow wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ended up paying the real bill for the meal, but Moore will never forget that dinner.

Moore did sign his four-year rookie contract prior to the start of training camp, which was worth $6.45 million as the 54th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Of that contract, $3.574 million is guaranteed.

Going into the night, though, Moore should have listened to "The Pivot Podcast" with NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, who told Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson about the potential of that dinner bill.

"They did tell me about the dinner — I’ve got to take all the receivers to a dinner," Wilson said. "That’s going to be cool. I’m excited for that."

"It’s not going to be cool," Clark answered before Taylor added, "You know they going to run that bill up? Like $75,000."

It's unclear whether Wilson has taken his Jets teammates out yet to see what the bill actually came out to, but considering his rookie deal was worth $20 million fully guaranteed, he is in a much better position than Moore in that regard.

Now that Moore can breathe knowing that his wallet didn’t take a big hit, he can focus on his rookie debut in the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.