Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes honors Len Dawson with famed 'choir huddle'

Len Dawson died Wednesday at age 87

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs honored NFL legend Len Dawson Thursday night at the start of the team’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs got into the famed "choir huddle" that Dawson used with his Chiefs teams before breaking off and getting the offense started.

Dawson died Wednesday at the age of 87 after moving into hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson’s family released a statement to KMBC-TV, where the retired NFL star worked as a broadcaster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Len Dawson leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV Jan. 11, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

Len Dawson leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV Jan. 11, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers," the family's statement said. 

LEN DAWSON, HALL OF FAME QUARTERBACK WHO LED CHIEFS TO SUPER BOWL WIN, DEAD AT 87

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the field during warmups for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. He's wearing a sweatshirt in tribute to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson after Dawson's recent death.  

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the field during warmups for a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. He's wearing a sweatshirt in tribute to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson after Dawson's recent death.   (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

"He loved Kansas City and, no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

"Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len."

Mahomes penned a tribute on Twitter. "RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family," he wrote. 

Dawson joined the organization after a few years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He signed with the Dallas Texans of the American Football League, who later became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. Under head coach Hank Stram, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a league All-Star six times.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to play calls during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to play calls during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dawson led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in 1966 only to lose to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and beat the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson threw for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.